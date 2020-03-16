BREAKING: Over 100 Shops Burnt, Several Persons Injured In Benue Market Fire

Sources present at the scene of the fire said firefighters arrived the scene late and had no water to put out the fire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

Over 100 shops have been burnt while scores of persons are left with injuries after fire broke out at Otukpo Main Market in Benue State on Monday.

The blaze started around 5:00am and has continued till this moment.

Sources present at the scene of the fire said firefighters arrived the scene late and had no water to put out the fire.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, an eyewitness said the fire had destroyed most parts of the market. 

He said, “Many people, traders especially, have been injured because they are trying to rush in to get their goods. 

“The fire started since 5:00am and it’s still burning, over 100 shops have been burnt already.

“Most of the traders keep their monies in the shops and can’t afford to lose them. Some already lost all they have.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Bowing To IMF Pressure, Ghana Becomes Third African Country to Cut Fuel Subsidy This Summer
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Can We Agree Never To Hire Anyone From World Bank And IMF To Manage Nigeria's Economy?
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Markets Ajimobi Closes Down Bodija Market As Butchers Exchange Gunshots With Police
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Markets Firefighters Still Battling To Contain Balogun Market Inferno
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Markets Abuja Cantonment Market Destroyed By Fire
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion Corruption, Poverty, And A Billion Naira By Gilbert Alabi Diche
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH List Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus In Africa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress Suspends NEC Meeting Indefinitely
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As National Chairman Of APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Closes All Schools, Bans Public Events To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Executive Council Meeting
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Kill Three Kidnap Suspects, Recover Firearms In Adamawa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Wadume: Court Orders Buratai, Olonisakin To Produce Army Personnel Allegedly Involved In Suspected Kidnapper’s Escape For Prosecution
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Principal, Two Other Staff Of School Around Site Of Lagos Explosion Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Wadume, 18 Others For Terrorism Eight Months After Arrest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Sanusi’s Dethronement: North On Road To Total Collapsed Civilisation By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Nigerian Navy Hospital Affected In Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad