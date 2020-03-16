BREAKING: Over 100 Shops Burnt, Several Persons Injured In Benue Market Fire

Over 100 shops have been burnt while scores of persons are left with injuries after fire broke out at Otukpo Main Market in Benue State on Monday.

The blaze started around 5:00am and has continued till this moment.

Sources present at the scene of the fire said firefighters arrived the scene late and had no water to put out the fire.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, an eyewitness said the fire had destroyed most parts of the market.

He said, “Many people, traders especially, have been injured because they are trying to rush in to get their goods.

“The fire started since 5:00am and it’s still burning, over 100 shops have been burnt already.

“Most of the traders keep their monies in the shops and can’t afford to lose them. Some already lost all they have.”