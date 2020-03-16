Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Commercial Motorcycle Rider In Ondo

Oguntade was attacked on Friday night in Owode/Araromi area of Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state while on his motorcycle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

The victim, Sola Oguntade

Sola Oguntade, a commercial motorcycle rider and member of the Oodua Peoples Congress in Ondo State, has been attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. 

Oguntade was attacked on Friday night in Owode/Araromi area of Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state while on his motorcycle. 

One of his colleagues, Mr Tosin Omotayo, confirmed the attack on the victim to journalists on Monday in Akure, the capital city. 

He revealed that Oguntade had picked up two suspected Fulani herdsmen with his motorcycle on Airport Road in Owode to Osi Junction but the passengers refused to pay the victim for his service when they arrived at the place. 

Omotayo said, “In the process of the argument, three other herdsmen came out from the bush and attacked Oguntade.

“But when they noticed that the bullets of their guns could not penetrate his body, they had to hit him with planks and caused him body injuries. 

“Unfortunately, they took away his motorcycle after the attack.”

Omotayo disclosed that the victim was discovered in the midnight of Saturday by hunters inside the bush, adding that Oguntade was currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Tee-Leo Ikoro, was unable to confirm the attack when contacted by SaharaReporters on phone.

Ikoro however, promised to follow up the case and ensure that it was investigated.

