Women Arise, Afenifere Demand Investigation Into Lagos Explosion

Women Arise and Afenifere have both called for a thorough investigation to be carried out into the explosion that rocked the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday morning.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise, said findings must be done to uncover those responsible for the incident, adding that such persons must be punished.

She said, “It is a gory development that should get us worried as we continue to lose our precious citizens in avoidable circumstances.

“We demand an inquiry into this sad incident so as to get to the root cause of this great disaster.

“There must be people responsible for this incident and they must not go unpunished.”

Also backing the call, Afenifere through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, stated that it was distressed by the tragedy.

The group linked the explosion to the suspected presence of Boko Haram terrorists in Lagos.

He said, “We call for an open inquiry into this incident coming three weeks after the Chief of Army Staff announced the presence of Boko Haram terrorists in Lagos.

“The explosion targeting a missionary girls school and the impact of it being felt kilometres from the scene with cars parked at far distance having their windscreens shattered, make us reject the different causes of the explosion as ascribed to without any investigation.

“We hold our breath until a forensic investigation is done to ascertain the real cause of this explosion that has left so many families bereaved.”