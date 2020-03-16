Women Arise, Afenifere Demand Investigation Into Lagos Explosion

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise, said findings must be done to uncover those responsible for the incident, adding that such persons must be punished.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

Women Arise and Afenifere have both called for a thorough investigation to be carried out into the explosion that rocked the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday morning. 

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise, said findings must be done to uncover those responsible for the incident, adding that such persons must be punished.

She said, “It is a gory development that should get us worried as we continue to lose our precious citizens in avoidable circumstances.

“We demand an inquiry into this sad incident so as to get to the root cause of this great disaster.

“There must be people responsible for this incident and they must not go unpunished.”

Also backing the call, Afenifere through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, stated that it was distressed by the tragedy.

The group linked the explosion to the suspected presence of Boko Haram terrorists in Lagos.

He said, “We call for an open inquiry into this incident coming three weeks after the Chief of Army Staff announced the presence of Boko Haram terrorists in Lagos.

“The explosion targeting a missionary girls school and the impact of it being felt kilometres from the scene with cars parked at far distance having their windscreens shattered, make us reject the different causes of the explosion as ascribed to without any investigation.

“We hold our breath until a forensic investigation is done to ascertain the real cause of this explosion that has left so many families bereaved.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress Suspends NEC Meeting Indefinitely
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As National Chairman Of APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Commercial Motorcycle Rider In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus In Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Buhari Failed To Visit Site Of Lagos Explosion, Governor Sanwo-Olu Takes Photographs Of Tragedy To President In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress Suspends NEC Meeting Indefinitely
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As National Chairman Of APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Commercial Motorcycle Rider In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus In Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Buhari Failed To Visit Site Of Lagos Explosion, Governor Sanwo-Olu Takes Photographs Of Tragedy To President In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Chief Of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, Accused Of Collecting N50m Gratification For Building Projects
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal 15 Oil Thieves Bag Three-year Jail Term In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Sanusi’s Dethronement: North On Road To Total Collapsed Civilisation By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 12.20 Per Cent
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Benin Benin Republic Records First Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Closes All Schools, Bans Public Events To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad