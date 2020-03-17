BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the third case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the ministry via its Twitter handle, @LSMOH, on Tuesday.

Breaking!

Third case of #COVID19NIGERIA confirmed in Lagos.

- This is a new case independent of the index case

- 30 year old Nigerian, female

- Returned from the UK on 13th March

- Observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms

- Tested positive

- Now at Mainland GH receiving care pic.twitter.com/f8osZk4Ba4 — LSMOH (@LSMOH) March 17, 2020

According to the ministry, the new patient is a Nigerian woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

She returned on March 13, 2020, and is currently kept in isolation for treatment.