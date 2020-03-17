BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

According to the ministry, the new patient is a Nigerian woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2020

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the third case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the ministry via its Twitter handle, @LSMOH, on Tuesday. 

She returned on March 13, 2020, and is currently kept in isolation for treatment. 



