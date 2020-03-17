BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the third case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the ministry via its Twitter handle, @LSMOH, on Tuesday.
Third case of #COVID19NIGERIA confirmed in Lagos.
- This is a new case independent of the index case
- 30 year old Nigerian, female
- Returned from the UK on 13th March
- Observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms
- Tested positive
- Now at Mainland GH receiving care pic.twitter.com/f8osZk4Ba4
According to the ministry, the new patient is a Nigerian woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom.
She returned on March 13, 2020, and is currently kept in isolation for treatment.
