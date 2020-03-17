Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill

Terror group, ISIS, has instructed members to stay safe and avoid killing anybody at the moment.

In a full-page infographic on the back cover of its most recent Al-Naba Newsletter, the terror group gave a list of tips instructing fighters how to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Since the pandemic broke out in China, the group has been covering the outbreak like a responsible media outfit with its newsletters.

It has spoken less of killing ‘infidels’ and carrying out jihads, rather focusing on keeping the plague away from members.

The terror group has cells scattered all over Europe, Asia and Africa.