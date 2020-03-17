Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill

Since the pandemic broke out in China, the group has been covering the outbreak like a responsible media outfit with its newsletters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2020

Terror group, ISIS, has instructed members to stay safe and avoid killing anybody at the moment. 

In a full-page infographic on the back cover of its most recent Al-Naba  Newsletter, the terror group gave a list of tips instructing fighters how to stop the spread of Coronavirus. 

Since the pandemic broke out in China, the group has been covering the outbreak like a responsible media outfit with its newsletters. 

It has spoken less of killing ‘infidels’ and carrying out jihads, rather focusing on keeping the plague away from members.

The terror group has cells scattered all over Europe, Asia and Africa.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Won’t Restrict Travels, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Government Asks Passengers On British Airways To Self-isolate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Nigerian Senate Calls For Travel Ban On High Risk Countries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus In Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Won’t Restrict Travels, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Government Asks Passengers On British Airways To Self-isolate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion An Open Letter To Graça Machel By Babafemi Badejo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Nigerian Senate Calls For Travel Ban On High Risk Countries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Expelled FUNAAB Student Alleges Threat To Life By Institution’s Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Chief Of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, Accused Of Collecting N50m Gratification For Building Projects
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court To Announce Date For Review Of Zamfara Judgment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Students Discuss Witchcraft In Nsukka By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As National Chairman Of APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad