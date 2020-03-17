Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials





In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, government has placed a ban on foreign trips for all of its officials.

The ban was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who said that it will commence immediately.

Outcomes from the first meeting of the Presidential Taskforce on #COVID19 chaired by @OfficialOSGFNG:



1) There is a ban on ALL travel for public servants



2) We strongly discourage travel by Nigerians to affected countries except for essential trips pic.twitter.com/UN10AW6Yun — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 17, 2020

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the establishment of a Presidential Task Force for the control of Coronavirus in the country.

Mustapha disclosed the ban to journalists after the inauguration of the task force as a major step to contain the spread of the virus.

