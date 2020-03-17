Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials

The ban was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who said that it will commence immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2020

NCDC

In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, government has placed a ban on foreign trips for all of its officials.

The ban was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who said that it will commence immediately. 

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the establishment of a Presidential Task Force for the control of Coronavirus in the country.

Mustapha disclosed the ban to journalists after the inauguration of the task force as a major step to contain the spread of the virus.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Government Asks Passengers On British Airways To Self-isolate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Nigerian Senate Calls For Travel Ban On High Risk Countries
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Won’t Restrict Travels, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion An Open Letter To Graça Machel By Babafemi Badejo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Government Asks Passengers On British Airways To Self-isolate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Nigerian Senate Calls For Travel Ban On High Risk Countries
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Students Discuss Witchcraft In Nsukka By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Won’t Restrict Travels, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court To Announce Date For Review Of Zamfara Judgment
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 12.20 Per Cent
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad