Expelled FUNAAB Student Alleges Threat To Life By Institution’s Vice Chancellor

L-R: Ifemosu Michael Adewale and, Prof Felix Salako

A student of the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, who was expelled for writing an open letter to the school’s management over issues of transportation and insecurity on campus, Ifemosu Michael Adewale, has raised the alarm over plans to kill him.

In a petition written to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, and heads of law enforcement agencies in the country, Adewale alleged that Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB, Prof Felix Salako, was currently doing everything possible to kill him.

According to the young man, he had been receiving death threats from different persons, who have told him that he would suffer for speaking against Salako.

Adewale said that he was crying out so that the world would know where his death came from in case he was killed.

He said, “At exactly 1:00am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, some hired assassins came to my apartment around Apakila Camp with cutlasses and guns. They tore the net of my room and afterwards moved to the last room in my compound, tore the net and started searching for me.

“When they could not find me, they left but not without warning that they were going to deal with me for fighting the VC.

“Earlier, I had received a lot of calls from private numbers telling me that they would kill me for challenging my unlawful and illegal expulsion from the university and ridiculing the Vice Chancellor.

“Prof Salako is close to those in power, whereas I am an ordinary citizen.

“I am crying out publicly so that at least the world will know where my death came from and I will not join the long list of unresolved murders. My killer should at least be known.”

But when contacted by SaharaReporters, spokesperson for FUNAAB, Dr Lydia Onwuka, denied the allegations, insisting that the VC, Prof Salako, has no reason to go after the life of Adewale or any other person in fact.

She said, “There is a matter in court but let me just say that the VC has no reason to kill Ifemosu Adewale or any other person.

“The allegation is not founded on any proof or fact, so it is not true.”