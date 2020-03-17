JUST IN: Lagos Government Asks Passengers On British Airways To Self-isolate

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has asked all passengers on British Airways flight BA 75 to self-isolate.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi, said the flight arrived Lagos on March 13, 2020.

It was the flight that brought in the third carrier of Coronavirus into Nigeria.

The 30-year-old Nigerian woman arrived in the country on March 13 on the flight and self-isolated herself on government’s recommendation.

The government said she developed symptoms of the deadly virus during self-isolation.

She is currently in the isolation centre in Lagos.

The government has asked other passengers on the flight to call the following numbers; 08000corona, 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653 for urgent medical help.