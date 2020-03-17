Nigerian Government Postpones National Sports Festival Over Coronavirus

The Nigerian Government has announced the postponement of the National Sports Festival earlier scheduled to begin in Benin, Edo State, next week.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, disclosed that the decision was caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded the third case of the deadly virus after a woman, who arrived from the United Kingdom on March 13, tested positive to the disease. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

In a post on Twitter, Dare said, “Following the briefing of Mr President from myself and Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports Festival to a future date.”



