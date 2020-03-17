Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2020



Embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has asked members of the National Working Committee to forgive him of all shortcomings in piloting the affairs of the party.

Oshiomhole made the plea on Tuesday in Abuja at the end of the meeting by the  committee.

He said that the move was aimed at promoting peace and building confidence within the party. 

The APC also directed all members to withdraw all pending cases in court as part of measures to resolve the crisis within the party.

He said, "I have asked everyone and they have accepted, whatever they consider to be my own shortcomings, I have asked for forgiveness and they have forgiven and whatever I considered to be anyone's shortcoming that irritated me, I have also forgiven. 

"This is the way it should be. It can only be abnormal if people know how to fight and they do not know how to settle." 

Oshiomhole also announced the lifting of suspension of two members of the NWC, Lawan Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman, North, and Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman, South West.
 

