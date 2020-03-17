Supreme Court To Announce Date For Review Of Zamfara Judgment

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2020

 

The Supreme Court in Abuja on Tuesday reserved ruling on the All Progressives Congress’ application for the review of its judgment nullifying the party’s victories in the general elections held in 2019 in Zamfara State, a report by PUNCH said.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, said the date of the ruling would be communicated to the parties.

The CJN made the announcement after the parties to the case concluded their submissions on the application on Tuesday.

The APC and the faction of the party in Zamfara State led by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari had filed the application for the review of the May 24, 2019 judgment, which nullified their victories at the general elections barely four days to their inauguration.

In the said May 24, 2019 judgment, the Supreme Court had declared that APC failed to conduct valid primaries and, therefore, had no candidates in the 2019 general elections.

The apex court had declared the votes polled by the APC in the elections as wasted.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidates, who polled the next highest votes in the elections, were declared winners of the exercise and eventually inaugurated.

The APC’s application for the review of the May 24, 2019 judgment was opposed by the Senator Kabiru Marafa-led faction of the party in the state.

APC’s lawyer, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), on Tuesday urged the court to grant his clients’ application by setting aside the consequential order directing that candidates with the next highest votes be sworn in.

He urged the apex court to order the APC to conduct fresh primaries.

He argued that the previous orders of the apex court were made without jurisdiction.

But the Marafa faction’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), urged the apex court to dismiss the application and award huge and punitive costs against the applicants’ lawyer.

 

