ASUU Rejects IPPIS For Overpaying, Underpaying Lecturers

The Yola Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities comprising five universities in Adamawa, Borno Yobe and Taraba states said the system was not working.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020


The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System has been declared a failure for overpaying and underpaying those, who enrolled in the scheme.

At a press conference in Yola on Tuesday, the union announced that its members were observing the two-week warning strike action to kick against IPPIS. 

At a press conference in Yola on Tuesday, the union announced that its members were observing the two-week warning strike action to kick against IPPIS.

Coordinator of ASUU Yola zone, Prof Augustine Ndaghu, tasked the Nigerian Government to earmark 26 per cent budgetary provision for education in line with UNESCO standard.

He said, “We reiterate that the major contentions of ASUU’s rejection of the IPPIS is the inability of the IPPIS template to capture the peculiarities of the Nigerian university system.

“Usurpation of university autonomy as well as erosion of the previous agreements between FGN and ASUU besides the fact that IPPIS is not backed by law.

“Currently, issues emanating from the payment of February 2020 salary via IPPIS had vindicated ASUU’s position of total rejection of the platform which generated lots of controversies and contradictions. 

“For instance, the payments were replete with underpayments, overpayments, lack of third party deductions and outright commissions among others.

“The union also calls on the FGN to welcome ASUU’s ongoing innovative alternative to IPPIS called Universities Transparency and Accountability Solutions which is a robust human resources management and compensation system that is capable of addressing the peculiarities of university staff.”

