BREAKING: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Rushed To Government Hospital

According to findings by SaharaReporters, the man is currently being observed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, the state capital.

by SAharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020


A man named David, who came into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, has been taken to a government hospital in Ondo State after being suspected of having Coronavirus. 

This came hours after Nigeria announced five new cases of the deadly virus on Wednesday.

The country has now recorded eight cases in total, raising fears of the virus spreading further in the coming days and weeks.

To curb the spread of the disease, the Nigerian Government on Wednesday announced the formation of a Presidential Task Force to come up with recommendations on how to tackle the scourge. 
 

SAharaReporters, New York

