Brief Nigerians On Efforts To Address Coronavirus, Senate Urges Buhari

The Senate on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately brief Nigerians on efforts by the government to address the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country.

The call on the President was contained in resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC – Gombe Central).

Oluremi Tinubu (APC – Lagos Central) in her contribution to the motion said the outbreak of the disease was a wake up call for Nigerians to take personal hygiene seriously, adding that Nigerians should not go about in fear.

Ajayi Boroffice (APC – Ondo North) said because Nigeria’s borders were porous, foreign nationals now use the land borders as entry and exit routes to and from Nigeria.

Jibrin Barau (APC – Kano North) advised authorities of churches and hotels to introduce the use of testers in identifying infected persons so as to control the spread of the dreaded disease.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his concluding remarks called for improved measures to be taken so as prevent uncontrollable outbreak of the disease in Nigeria.

He cautioned that, “even if our environment is hostile to Coronavirus, we need to be extremely careful. We won’t know when it adjusts to the environment and become very potent.”

The Senate called for a Special Intervention Fund to combat the deadly disease.