Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill

A 38-year-old man, who drove the American around during his visit has tested positive to the virus in Ekiti.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

A 27-year-old American visiting Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, United States, has died shortly after developing symptoms related to the Coronavirus. 

A 38-year-old man, who drove the American around during his visit has tested positive to the virus in Ekiti. 

Commissioner for Health and Human Services in the state, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday. 

However, the 31-year-old Nigerian female caregiver of the American tested negative to the virus. 

The statement reads, “The confirmed case (of the driver) is suspected to have been infected while driving an American Caucasian, male, 27 years old, who was visiting Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, the USA in the company of his caregiver, a Nigerian female aged 31 of Ekiti origin.

“The American male and his Nigerian female caregiver arrived in Nigeria on March 3, 2020 through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the pair were driven by our confirmed case to Ibadan where they stayed for two weeks and arrived Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on March 13, 2020.

“A day after their arrival, the American fell ill and was taken to a private hospital where he was referred to a tertiary hospital. Unfortunately, he died from complications of his illness.

“The hospital authorities alerted the State Task Force and samples were taken from the American as well as his two companions. 

"The test for the male driver came back positive; the test for the female caregiver came back negative while the test for the American male was inconclusive.

“We have contacted the Oyo State Government since it was recorded that they stayed in Ibadan for two weeks before arriving in Ekiti State.

“The confirmed case is very stable and not showing any symptoms while NCDC will repeat the test for the caregiver who is also in self-isolation.”

SaharaReporters, New York

