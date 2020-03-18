Coronavirus: Professional Football Activities Suspended In Nigeria For 28 Days After SaharaReporters Story

This comes a few days after an exclusive report by SaharaReporters exposing how professional football league venues across Nigeria lacked basic precautionary items like hand sanitisers and face masks to protect players and fans from Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

All professional football activities in Nigeria have been suspended for 28 days to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country. 

This announcement was made by the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday. 

This comes a few days after an exclusive report by SaharaReporters exposing how professional football league venues across Nigeria lacked basic precautionary items like hand sanitisers and face masks to protect players and fans from Coronavirus. 

The report also exposed the lack of ambulances and medical personnel at most match venues to attend to emergency health cases.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Despite Being Among Top Football Leagues In Africa, Nigerian Premier Division Venues Lack Hand Sanitisers, Others To Protect Players, Fans From Coronavirus 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

A statement by NFF President, Mr Amaju Pinnick, said, "The shutdown affects all on-field activities – the various national teams, the Nigeria Professional Football League, the other leagues, youth football programmes and even street football.

“The cessation will be for four weeks after which the situation will be reviewed in line with events and trends worldwide.”

In Europe, America, Asia and other parts of the world, almost all sporting activities have been suspended in a bid to bring the virus under control.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering With Over 50 Worshippers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Schools To Shut Down In North-West Nigeria Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Accuses Government Of Negligence After 70-year-old Dies In Enugu Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil JUST IN: Nigerian Government Reduces Petrol Price To N125
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Our Father Is A Thief By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Petrol Pump Price To Drop To N130 Per Litre
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering With Over 50 Worshippers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Why APC Should Tame Tinubu Before Oshiomhole By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Why Nigeria Needs To Contain Spread Of Disease By Ademola Orunbon
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Schools To Shut Down In North-West Nigeria Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad