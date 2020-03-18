Coronavirus: Professional Football Activities Suspended In Nigeria For 28 Days After SaharaReporters Story

All professional football activities in Nigeria have been suspended for 28 days to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

This announcement was made by the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday.

This comes a few days after an exclusive report by SaharaReporters exposing how professional football league venues across Nigeria lacked basic precautionary items like hand sanitisers and face masks to protect players and fans from Coronavirus.

The report also exposed the lack of ambulances and medical personnel at most match venues to attend to emergency health cases. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Despite Being Among Top Football Leagues In Africa, Nigerian Premier Division Venues Lack Hand Sanitisers, Others To Protect Players, Fans From Coronavirus

A statement by NFF President, Mr Amaju Pinnick, said, "The shutdown affects all on-field activities – the various national teams, the Nigeria Professional Football League, the other leagues, youth football programmes and even street football.

“The cessation will be for four weeks after which the situation will be reviewed in line with events and trends worldwide.”

In Europe, America, Asia and other parts of the world, almost all sporting activities have been suspended in a bid to bring the virus under control.