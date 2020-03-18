Effect Of Lagos Explosion More Than We Envisaged –Nigerian Government

The massive explosion that happened in Abule Ado area of Lagos led to the death of over 17 persons and destruction of over 50 buildings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that the effect of the explosion in Lagos was more than what they envisaged.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu on Monday jetted to Abuja to show President Muhammadu Buhari photographs of Sunday's explosion.

Speaking during an on-site assessment of the affected community, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, condoled with victims and promised immediate intervention by government.

She said, “The effect of the explosion is more than what we envisaged.”

Farouk added that government will work with state governments to provide relief for victims of the incident.

The Lagos State Government through the deputy governor of Lagos, Dr Babafemi Hamzat, had asked residents of affected buildings to vacate the area for proper evaluation.

Hamzat pleaded with the residents to evacuate pending the conclusion of operations by emergency agencies.

 

