Family Accuses Government Of Negligence After 70-year-old Dies In Enugu Coronavirus Isolation Centre

The family of the victim said to have just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, accused the state government of having no facilities to care for COVID-19 cases, thereby causing her death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020


A 70-year-old woman kept in isolation at a facility in Enugu after being suspected of having Coronavirus, has died.

In a letter to governor of the state on Wednesday, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, the family of the victim said to have just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, accused the state government of having no facilities to care for COVID-19 cases, thereby causing her death. 

The family also accused staff of the state university teaching hospital of stigmatising the victim before her death.

The letter written by the victim’s daughter, reads, “The 70-year-old woman, who is my mother, unfortunately, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 having tested negative to the aforementioned virus. 

“She returned to Nigeria on March 11, 2020 after a five-month trip to the UK to visit her children.

“Whilst the health workers/officials at ESUTH had to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against this virus, the manner and state at which they treated my mother was inhumane.

“My mother was isolated in a dilapidated environment that seems to have been left uninhabitable over a long period of time. 

“The isolation centre in Enugu is an abandoned old section of the hospital where the grass and debris were being cleared whilst my mother was there. The staff at the hospital were unprofessional in the way they handled my mother. She was stigmatised and this made her feel worthless.

“My mother had to spend three days in a dire situation without adequate health care and unsure of what is happening around her. If the result for Covid-19 was ascertained on time, my mother would still be here with us, as she would have been moved to a better-equipped hospital with the right experts to deal with her underlying illnesses.

“My mother died due to the negligence and unpreparedness of the state in putting adequate facilities including staff training in place. 

“The new strand of the Coronavirus was detected back in December 2019 and it is absolutely disappointing that there is no appropriate isolation centre in Enugu State.

“After the death of my mother, finding a workable stretcher to move her body was impossible! You would expect any hospital to provide basic facilities such as a stretcher – my mother’s body was carried into the ambulance on a wretched tool.

“Considering that the Covid-19 result proved negative, we can conclude that my mother died due to the following reasons – the state of the said ‘isolation centre’, wrong treatment; stigmatisation due to lack of training in dealing with such cases.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Brief Nigerians On Efforts To Address Coronavirus, Senate Urges Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Why APC Should Tame Tinubu Before Oshiomhole By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News NYSC Camps Shut Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Our Father Is A Thief By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Buhari, Terrorists Negotiator And His 'Repented Terrorists' By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Expelled FUNAAB Student Alleges Threat To Life By Institution’s Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad