JUST IN: Lagos Government To Stop Sunday, Juma’at Services Over Coronavirus

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, gave the hint while speaking with journalists on Wednesday shortly after five new cases of the virus was discovered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

The Lagos State Government has said that it will ask Muslim and Christian leaders in the state to put a hold on their Friday and Sunday services respectively in order to reduce the possibility of the spread of Coronavirus.

He said, “We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps. On Tuesday, the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders.

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply.”

