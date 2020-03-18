Schools To Shut Down In North-West Nigeria Over Coronavirus

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State announced the decision in a communique at the end of a meeting of North-West Governors held in Kaduna.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

Schools in the North-West region of Nigeria are to be closed for 30 days to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State announced the decision in a communique at the end of a meeting of North-West Governors held in Kaduna.

Masari explained that measures shall be taken in each of the states in consultation with examination bodies to close schools for a period of 30 days starting from Monday, March 23, 2020.

In addition, he said the affected states shall carry out sensitisation campaigns to discourage large gatherings while encouraging citizens to uphold personal and environmental hygiene.

States in the region include Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Masari explained that the meeting had asked the governors to jointly fund security operations to confront the menace of banditry.

He explained that governor of Kwara State had agreed to implement decisions arrived at during the meeting.

The communique was jointly signed by Governor Masari and Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering With Over 50 Worshippers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Accuses Government Of Negligence After 70-year-old Dies In Enugu Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil JUST IN: Nigerian Government Reduces Petrol Price To N125
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Our Father Is A Thief By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering With Over 50 Worshippers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Accuses Government Of Negligence After 70-year-old Dies In Enugu Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Oil Petrol Pump Price To Drop To N130 Per Litre
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Why APC Should Tame Tinubu Before Oshiomhole By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Why Nigeria Needs To Contain Spread Of Disease By Ademola Orunbon
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad