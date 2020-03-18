Schools To Shut Down In North-West Nigeria Over Coronavirus

Schools in the North-West region of Nigeria are to be closed for 30 days to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State announced the decision in a communique at the end of a meeting of North-West Governors held in Kaduna.

Masari explained that measures shall be taken in each of the states in consultation with examination bodies to close schools for a period of 30 days starting from Monday, March 23, 2020.

In addition, he said the affected states shall carry out sensitisation campaigns to discourage large gatherings while encouraging citizens to uphold personal and environmental hygiene.

States in the region include Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Masari explained that the meeting had asked the governors to jointly fund security operations to confront the menace of banditry.

He explained that governor of Kwara State had agreed to implement decisions arrived at during the meeting.

The communique was jointly signed by Governor Masari and Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.