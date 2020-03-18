UPDATE: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Moved To 'Stroke Ward' In Ondo Hospital

"There is currently fear among health workers on duty as a result of the deadly nature of Coronavirus," the hospital staff added.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020



A man named David, who came into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, and suspected of having Coronavirus, has now been moved to the ward where patients suffering stroke are kept at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, Ondo State, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

The man fell ill shortly after arriving Ondo to see his family. 

A source at the government hospital confirmed to SaharaReporters that the blood sample of the man had been taken for testing.

"It is still a suspected case and we have already informed the state government about this.

"The old man has now been moved to the 'stroke ward' of the hospital and we have taken his blood sample for testing.

"We have to isolate him in the hospital because he has cough and we are also suspecting he has dry throat. 

"There is currently fear among health workers on duty as a result of the deadly nature of Coronavirus," the hospital staff added. 

When contacted, Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, said that the case was still being suspected. 

He said, "We are still suspecting the case of the old man since he returned from the US but he has been isolated in the hospital's ward. 

"So, we would be sending over his blood sample for further confirmation because the man has cough and I feel this could give us a lead into his case." 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

