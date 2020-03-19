BREAKING: Appeal Court Reinstates Ifeanyi Ubah

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

 

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Thursday nullified the judgment of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory delivered on January 17, 2020, which ordered the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The appellate court held that Ubah was duly elected by people of his senatorial district.

Delivering judgment in a motion on notice by Ubah where he raised jurisdictional issues on the competence of unsigned court processes by the respondents, Justice Stephen Adah leading a three-man panel said the motion "had merit and the reliefs are fully granted".

Ubah had argued through his lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), that the trial judge, Bello Kawu, assumed jurisdiction in the case when in fact there were no valid processes before him to confer jurisdiction on him.

Ubah contested the election on the platform of Young Progressive Party. 

