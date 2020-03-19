BREAKING: FCT Management Orders Closure Of Schools In Abuja



Following the discovery of four new cases of Coronavirus in Lagos on Thursday, the Federal Capital Territory administration has ordered the closure of all schools in Abuja until further notice.

The closure is part of precautionary measures adopted to curtail further spread of the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, five fresh cases of the virus were discovered in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

Many states across the country have announced the closure of schools to halt the spread of the pandemic.

