BREAKING: Four Doctors Placed In Isolation After Contact With United States Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo

The man was initially placed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital before later moved to a ward were persons suffering from stroke are treated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

At least four doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, Ondo State, have been placed in isolation after coming in contact with a man suspected of having Coronavirus.

The patient named David, came into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, to visit family members and was rushed to the government hospital on Wednesday after developing symptoms related to the deadly virus.

The man was initially placed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital before later moved to a ward were persons suffering from stroke are treated.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Moved To 'Stroke Ward' In Ondo Hospital 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

A staff of the hospital, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said that the Ondo State Government seemed unprepared for the situation at hand. 

“I understand a call was put through to the Commissioner for Health yesterday (Wednesday) evening and the unpreparedness in his tone was in bold letters,” the source said. 

On Wednesday, SaharaReporters had revealed how the man’s blood sample was taken for testing.

His presence at the facility was said to have caused panic among health workers, who feared that they could be exposed to the virus. 

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, had while confirming the situation on Wednesday said that the case was still being suspected. 

He said, “We are still suspecting the case of the old man since he returned from the US but he has been isolated in the hospital's ward.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Rushed To Government Hospital 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

“So, we would be sending over his blood sample for further confirmation because the man has cough and I feel this could give us a lead into his case.”

Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, is expected to address residents of Ondo by 7:00pm on Thursday (today) following the development.

Recall that Nigeria announced five new cases of the deadly virus on Wednesday.

The country has now recorded eight cases in total, raising fears of the virus spreading further in the coming days and weeks.

To curb the spread of the disease, the Nigerian Government on Wednesday announced the formation of a Presidential Task Force to come up with recommendations on how to tackle the scourge. 

In addition, several state governments have announced the closure of schools and banned public gatherings of more than 50 persons to curb the spread of the virus.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two United States Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Ondo Governor To Address Residents Over Coronavirus After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: Lagos Government To Shut Down Schools
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil JUST IN: Nigerian Government Reduces Petrol Price To N125
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Reinstates Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two United States Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Will Explain Coronavirus To Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Ondo Governor To Address Residents Over Coronavirus After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Tells Court How Mompha Operated Unlicensed BDC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Gets 40 Years Imprisonment For Raping Teenage Daughter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad