Coronavirus: Anambra Announces Closure Of Schools

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

The Anambra State Government on Thursday announced an immediate closure of all schools within its territory to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement, the state government said, “All inter-house sports competitions are hereby suspended until further notice.

“The management of all schools in the state must provide hand wash stations at the entrance of all schools.

“They must ensure that all students and visitors wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, allowing their hands to air-dry. It is desirable for parents to provide hand sanitisers for their wards.

“Management of all schools must on arrival to school, take the temperature of their day students. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

“Schools management are encouraged to take the temperature of their boarding students at least once every day. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

“All Primary and Secondary Schools in Anambra State must go on indefinite vacation effective 27th March 2020”

“Students of Anambra tertiary institutions must proceed on vacation effective March 20, 2020 until further notice.”

