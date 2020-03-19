EFCC Opposes Mompha's Plan To Travel Abroad To See Family

Mompha is on trial at a Federal High Court in Lagos on an alleged N33bn money laundering and cyber fraud charge.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed an application to stop Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha from travelling abroad to see his family. 

Mompha is on trial at a Federal High Court in Lagos on an alleged N33bn money laundering and cyber fraud charge. 

He and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, were on March 4, 2020 re-arraigned before Justice Mohammed Liman on 22 counts. 

They were first arraigned on a 14-count count charge last November 25 following his arrest last October 19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the anti-graft agency, the defendant is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. 

The commission alleged that Mompha was a major figure in an organised transnational cyber fraud network, adding that he used Ismalob Investment to launder the funds, part of which he used in acquiring properties in Dubai.

At the resumed sitting on Thursday, Mompha's counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), concluded his cross examination of an EFCC investigator, Kaina Garba, before informing the judge of the application. 

Garba and three Bureau De Change Operators had on Wednesday testified against Mompha during examination-in-chief by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo. 

Gboyega said, "My lord, we have filed an application for the first defendant to be allowed to travel abroad so he can check on his family."

But the EFCC said it had filed a counter application which was still at the court's registry. 

The agency's counsel prayed the court for another date by, which time his application would be in the court's file. 

Justice Liman granted the prayer and adjourned until April 15 to hear both applications. 

In the charge, the EFCC alleged that Mompha procured Ismalob Global Investiment Ltd to retain N33.006,026,806bn between 2015 and 2018.

He was also alleged to have failed to inform the anti-graft agency in writing within seven days before making various huge amounts of money to several people including Ikechukwu Kingsley; Ojei Osemeke; one Onuskain; Okafor Ikenna; Ik Tony Global Communication; Ogbu C &C Ventures.

He was also said to have engaged in foreign exchange transaction without complying with the requirement of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trades and Investment. 

In another instance, Mompha was accused of procuring one Ahmed Sarki (now deceased) to make cash payment of 765, 657, 00 Euros in a commercial bank to a company, Pitacalize Ltd. 

The offences, the anti-graft agency said, contravened sections 18(c),15(2)(d), 10, 5, 29(1)(c), 18(c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 and punishable under sections 15(3), 16(1)(f) and Sections 29(2), 16(2) of the same Act.

The offences were also said to have contravened Section 39(2)(a) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Arraigns Saraki's Cousin Over Alleged N220m Contract Scam
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Tells Court How Mompha Operated Unlicensed BDC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Chief Of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, Accused Of Collecting N50m Gratification For Building Projects
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The 'Stoning' Of Rotimi Amaechi By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Lawyers Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Corruption Court Strikes Suit Filed By Jonathan's Cousin Against EFCC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Reinstates Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Four New Coronavirus Cases Detected In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Will Explain Coronavirus To Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Saraki's Cousin Over Alleged N220m Contract Scam
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two United States Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Management Orders Closure Of Schools In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Buhari’s Daughter In Self-isolation After Returning To Nigeria From United Kingdom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad