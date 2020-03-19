JUST IN: Adamawa Government Denies Coronavirus Case In State

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Abdullahi Isa, debunked the claim on Thursday, saying the clinical symptoms of the two cases in question were pneumonia.

by SAharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

The Adamawa State Government has refuted claims that two cases of suspected Coronavirus were recorded in the state.

Residents of Yola, the state capital, went into panic mode on Thursday morning when news of the suspected Convid-19 cases went round town.

Residents of Yola, the state capital, went into panic mode on Thursday morning when news of the suspected Convid-19 cases went round town. 

It was alleged that two primary school pupils exhibited symptoms of the virus, leading to panic and confusion around the city. 

Speaking on the issue, Isa said, "As of now, we have not had any case of Coronavirus in state." 
 

