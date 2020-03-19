JUST IN: Ondo Governor To Address Residents Over Coronavirus After SaharaReporters Story

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday exclusively reported how a United States returnee identified as David was rushed to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Ondo Town and was subsequently isolated after developing symptoms related to the virus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020



Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is set to address residents of the state following a reported case of suspected Coronavirus in the city. 

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday exclusively reported how a United States returnee identified as David was rushed to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Ondo Town and was subsequently isolated after developing symptoms related to the virus.

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Government, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the governor was compelled to address the people following the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Ojogo further disclosed that Akeredolu will address the state by 7:00pm. 

He said, "The governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Ol­uwarotimi Akeredo­lu (SAN), will today, Thur­sday, 19th March, 20­20, address the peop­le of the state in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state gover­nment reiterates the compelling need for vigilance and adequate precaution by al­l.

“This is even as government urges the people of the state not to rely solely on speculations as far as the dreaded disease is concerned."
 

