Management Of Ondo Hospital Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Says Still Observing US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus

The man was first kept at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the facility before being moved to a section where persons suffering stroke are attended to.

by Sahara Reporters Mar 19, 2020

 

The Management of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, has confirmed that it received a 74 year-old male suspected of having Coronavirus into its facility on March 17, 2020.

This was in confirmation of a story by SaharaReporters that revealed that a man named David, who had returned from Maryland, United States, was rushed to the hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

The management of the hospital in a statement on Thursday signed by its Acting Chief Medical Director, Oluwole Ige, said the patient showed symptoms of chronic systemic hypertension, complications of cerebrovascular disease (stroke), and chronic and recurrent cough lasting more than four days. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Moved To 'Stroke Ward' In Ondo Hospital 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

According to Ige, the man arrived Nigeria on February 29, 2020 and was isolated on suspicion of having the Coronavirus.

He said that test results from blood samples taken from the man were expected within the next 24 hours.

The CMD called on all residents in the state to remain calm and follow basic hygiene measures as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Four new cases of the virus were confirmed in Lagos on Thursday – just a day after five others were announced by the Ministry of Health.

The virus has killed over 9,000 persons in more than 70 countries around the world.

 

