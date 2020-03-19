Nigeria’s Christian Association Declares National Prayers Over Coronavirus

Four new cases of the virus were confirmed in Lagos on Thursday – just a day after five others were announced by the Ministry of Health.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria has directed churches across the country to observe special prayers on March 22 and 29, 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has killed over 9,000 persons in more than 70 countries around the world.

In a statement on Thursday by Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, the religious organisation admonished churches to obey the guidelines handed down by state governments to help halt the spread of the pandemic.

The statement reads, “CAN calls on all churches in the country to set aside Sunday 22nd and 29th March, 2020 apart to pray for an end to Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Churches are advised to strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings as we are trusting God for victory over the plague.”

The association went on to urge churches to hold cell-based service or online service.

For churches without online system, CAN urged them to break services into shifts of not more than 50 members, adding that alcohol-based hand sanitisers should be provided.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

