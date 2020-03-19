Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Schools Nationwide

Nigeria’s Ministry of Education on Thursday ordered the closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools across the country in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Four new cases of the virus were confirmed in Lagos on Thursday, on top of the five detected on Wednesday in the country.

The situation has raised fears of the pandemic spreading further in Nigeria and wreaking havoc in the face of an almost non-functional health system.

Several state governments have already announced closure of schools and banned public gatherings of more than 50 persons to prevent an outbreak.