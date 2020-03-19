Ondo Government Announces Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced the decision in a statement after a state-wide broadcast on Thursday in Akure, the capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020



The Ondo State Government has shut down all public schools in the state to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus. 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced the decision in a statement after a state-wide broadcast on Thursday in Akure, the capital.

Akeredolu said, "On our part, this administration had taken steps to ensure that the health system is ready to manage the situation effectively in collaboration with the federal government and our development partners. 

"These steps include equipping the state infectious disease hospital.

"Upgrading the state disease surveillance network to be able to identify cases and ensure proper community surveillance. 

"To further strengthen our capacity to respond effectively to this emergency, we have set up a high level inter-ministerial committee to coordinate state’s response to the COVID-19 challenge. 

"The committee will engage all stakeholders and explore all means possible to curtail the threat of Covid-19.

"In furtherance of this, we have also directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools as well tertiary institutions in the state as from Friday 20th, March, 2020 until further notice. 

"This measure is to harvest our children into the safety net for proper monitoring and care." 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Four New Coronavirus Cases Detected In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two United States Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Management Orders Closure Of Schools In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Reinstates Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Four New Coronavirus Cases Detected In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Will Explain Coronavirus To Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Saraki's Cousin Over Alleged N220m Contract Scam
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two United States Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Management Orders Closure Of Schools In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Buhari’s Daughter In Self-isolation After Returning To Nigeria From United Kingdom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad