Ondo Government Announces Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus





The Ondo State Government has shut down all public schools in the state to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced the decision in a statement after a state-wide broadcast on Thursday in Akure, the capital.

Akeredolu said, "On our part, this administration had taken steps to ensure that the health system is ready to manage the situation effectively in collaboration with the federal government and our development partners.

"These steps include equipping the state infectious disease hospital.

"Upgrading the state disease surveillance network to be able to identify cases and ensure proper community surveillance.

"To further strengthen our capacity to respond effectively to this emergency, we have set up a high level inter-ministerial committee to coordinate state’s response to the COVID-19 challenge.

"The committee will engage all stakeholders and explore all means possible to curtail the threat of Covid-19.

"In furtherance of this, we have also directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools as well tertiary institutions in the state as from Friday 20th, March, 2020 until further notice.

"This measure is to harvest our children into the safety net for proper monitoring and care."

