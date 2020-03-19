RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria has ordered all parishes under it to adhere strictly to the directive by the Lagos and Ogun governments banning gatherings of more than 50 persons.

The two states announced the decision on Wednesday as parts of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement, Assistant General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor J.F. Odesola, said that the church will obey the order.

The statement reads, “Parishes that have an average attendance of 50 members or less can hold their services without any alteration or changes.

“Parishes that have an average attendance above 50 members are directed to make use of their House Fellowship Centres to run simultaneous services with the main Church.

“Parishes that have the facility to run more than one service can also do so, under the strict directive that worshippers won’t exceed 50 people per service.

“One supervising minister and an usher could be seconded to each centre for collation of necessary reports (attendance, new converts, newcomers, etc).

“All centres are requested to connect to Dove Television to join the live broadcast from the General Overseer during the period.

“Kindly be informed that this arrangement shall be in operation for the next few weeks based on the position of the government.”

Recall that Nigeria announced five new cases of the deadly virus on Wednesday.

The country has now recorded eight cases in total, raising fears of the virus spreading further in the coming days and weeks.

To curb the spread of the disease, the Nigerian Government on Wednesday announced the formation of a Presidential Task Force to come up with recommendations on how to tackle the scourge.

In addition, several state governments have announced the closure of schools to curb the spread of the virus.