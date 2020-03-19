Taraba Governor, Ishaku, Returns To State Over 80 Days After Public Disappearance

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020



Governor of Taraba, Darius Ishaku, has returned to Jalingo, the state capital, more than 80 days after disappearing from public glare. 

Ishaku arrived the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, aboard a chartered aircraft at exactly 4:2pm on Thursday.

He was received by deputy governor, Haruna Manu, some top government officials and traditional rulers at the airport. 

Recall that SaharaReporters had on Saturday revealed how there was tension in Taraba following the disappearance of Ishaku for over 80 days. 

Since leaving Jalingo in December 2019 and moving to Abuja without transferring power to his deputy, Ishaku was not been seen in public until today.

His last official outing in Jalingo was on December 19, 2019 when he presented the 2020 budget to the state's House of Assembly.

