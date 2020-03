The African Development Bank has cancelled travels for all of its officials.

The decision was taken as part of "extraordinary measures to protect staff, families and operations," said Akinwunmi Adesina, President of AfDB.

He added that staff are to work remotely as visits to the bank had been cancelled.

"All official travels are cancelled. All meetings are cancelled.

"All staff to work from home. All visits to the bank are cancelled," Adesina added.