Coronavirus: WAEC Postpones 2020 Examination Indefinitely

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2020

Students Writing WAEC

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination has been postponed indefinitely by the West African Examinations Council.

The decision was announced by WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, Mr Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

"The West African Examinations Council in Nigeria has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for candidates, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, coupled with the anxieties it had generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the federal and state governments of Nigeria and the governments of other member countries to check the spread of the disease."

The Nigerian Government has announced the closure of schools, churches, mosques and public gatherings in order to stop the spread of the virus.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

