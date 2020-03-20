Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus

The directive was made know in a statement by the commission's Deputy Executive Secretary, Suleiman Rammon-Yusuf.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2020

National Universities Commission (NUC) Premium Times

The National Universities Commission has ordered universities across the country to close for a month beginning from March 23, 2020.

It reads, “I write on behalf of the Executive Secretary to inform Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities that as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the country, approval has been granted for the closure of all schools for a period of one month commencing from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

”Vice Chancellors are kindly requested to ensure immediate compliance."

SaharaReporters, New York

