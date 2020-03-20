Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus

National Universities Commission (NUC)

The National Universities Commission has ordered universities across the country to close for a month beginning from March 23, 2020.

The directive was made know in a statement by the commission's Deputy Executive Secretary, Suleiman Rammon-Yusuf.

It reads, “I write on behalf of the Executive Secretary to inform Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities that as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the country, approval has been granted for the closure of all schools for a period of one month commencing from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

”Vice Chancellors are kindly requested to ensure immediate compliance."