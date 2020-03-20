One Killed, Six Injured As Rainstorm Renders Many Homeless In Ondo





Rainstorm in Akure, Ondo State, has killed one person and injured at least six others, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The rain, which fell on Thursday night, also wreaked havoc on residents of Olu foam, Omoniyi Estate and Igoba community in the state capital.

The deceased identified as 14-year-old Faith Utobo was killed while in a makeshift church for the evening service at Igoba area of Akure when the rain began.

Daniel Utobo, father of the victim, told journalists on Friday that his son died when the church building collapsed.

The rainstorm, which lasted at least 30 minutes, destroyed a lot of buildings while no fewer than 400 residents were rendered homeless.

The rainstorm also damaged several electricity poles, leaving residents in total blackout.

During a visit to some of the affected buildings, landlords were seen removing blown off roofs.

One affected resident, Mr Ayeni Abayomi, described the damage by the rainstorm as a big disaster.

“What happened yesterday (Thursday) was beyond imagination.

"It started around 6pm and many properties were destroyed. It is beyond our capacity," he said.

Another resident, Helen Eniola, said the rainstorm was terrible and very devastating.



"Our properties were destroyed and we lost many things. I was in my house throughout when it started," she said.

Femisola Olofinsawo, a retiree badly affected by the storm, pleaded with Ondo State Government to come to their aid.

"The rain started and next thing we heard was heavy breeze and houses started collapsing.

"The little shop I have has been blown off. We are pleading with the state and federal governments to come to our aid," she added.

