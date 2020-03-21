Coronavirus: Ogun State Deploys Team To Enforce Ban On Public Gatherings

The governor stated that the ban would be in place for the next 30 days without tampering with anyone's rights to freedom of association and movement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

Governor Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State Government has deployed an enforcement team to ensure compliance of the ban on public and social gatherings across the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has directed that large gatherings bringing together 50 or more persons be banned with immediate effect in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The ban also affects schools, churches and relaxation centres.

“Ogun State Government deploys enforcement team to check social gatherings across the state including parties, clubs, lounges, schools and religious assemblies,” the administration said in a statement.

Nigeria has now recorded 22 confirmed cases of the virus with two persons earlier isolated discharged after testing negative a number of times.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

