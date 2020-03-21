Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala and Paolo Maldini Test Positive

Juventus and Argentina forward, Paulo Dybala, and former Italy captain, Paolo Maldini, have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to BBC.

In a message on his Instagram account, Dybala said he and his girlfriend both have the virus but were in good health.

"Both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala, 26, said.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions," he added.

AC Milan Technical Director, Maldini, and his son, Daniel, both tested positive and a club statement said they "are well".

The club added that Daniel Maldini, 18, had been training with the AC Milan first team and that he and his father, 51, had spent two weeks in self-isolation at home and would remain in quarantine "until clinically recovered".

Dybala is the third Juventus player to be confirmed to have the virus, following centre-back, Daniele Rugani, and France World Cup winner, Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala's girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, an Argentine singer, actress and model, is the niece of former tennis player, Gabriela Sabatini.

All domestic sporting activities in Italy have been suspended until at least April 3.