Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala and Paolo Maldini Test Positive

In a message on his Instagram account, Dybala said he and his girlfriend both have the virus but were in good health.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

 

Juventus and Argentina forward, Paulo Dybala, and former Italy captain, Paolo Maldini, have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to BBC. 

In a message on his Instagram account, Dybala said he and his girlfriend both have the virus but were in good health.

"Both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala, 26, said. 

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions," he added. 

AC Milan Technical Director, Maldini, and his son, Daniel, both tested positive and a club statement said they "are well". 

The club added that Daniel Maldini, 18, had been training with the AC Milan first team and that he and his father, 51, had spent two weeks in self-isolation at home and would remain in quarantine "until clinically recovered".

Dybala is the third Juventus player to be confirmed to have the virus, following centre-back, Daniele Rugani, and France World Cup winner, Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala's girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, an Argentine singer, actress and model, is the niece of former tennis player, Gabriela Sabatini. 

All domestic sporting activities in Italy have been suspended until at least April 3.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Claims Top Internet Spot In Africa
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Sports Sexist Employment Policy At The University Of Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Experience Aboard Arik Airline W3 0101 Los – Lon; December 12, 2010
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Ghana Is Not Nigeria!!!
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Needless Strikes Deprive Poor Of Basic Services & Youths Of Jobs
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Gatherings Of Over 20 Persons After Coronavirus Cases Rises
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Enforcement Of Ban On Social Gatherings Has Commenced, Say Lagos Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion We Need A Revolution Now By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment Music Legend, Kenny Roger, Dies At 81
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Staff Of United States Vice President, Pence, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad