EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages



Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mubashiru Obasa, has shut the door to the possibility of any reconciliation between him and two principal officers of the arm of government removed from office.

The affected officers are Muyiwa Jimoh and Abiru, Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip of the Assembly respectively.

SaharaReporters investigation revealed that the Speaker in company with Clerk of the Assembly and private security guards broke into the offices used by the removed principal officers.

According to a source in the Assembly, it was the Clerk, who called Abiru to inform him of the break into their offices and demanded where his personal belongings should be kept for him.

Obasa had placed the offices under locks since the officers were removed over a week ago.

Investigations by SaharaReporters revealed that the crisis was unlikely to end soon.

Interestingly, at the heart of the crisis between the Speaker and removed officers are allegations of corruption, immorality and extortion against Obasa.

Apart from the company directly used by the Speaker for securing and implementing contracts from the parliament and ministries -- De Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Ltd -- Obasa is owner of several other companies used for similar purpose.

These companies include Adesav International Ventures, Quick Solution International Ventures, Whitehoney Enterprises, Cream On Ice Services and A.B DELCO Nigeria Company.

Others are Fabric Splash Ventures, Skye-macosh Company, Swifthill International Ventures, Silver Section Global, Davedab Global Ventures and Jose Macosh Company.