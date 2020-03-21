EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages

The affected officers are Muyiwa Jimoh and Abiru, Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip of the Assembly respectively. SaharaReporters investigation revealed that the Speaker in company with Clerk of the Assembly and private security guards broke into the offices used by the removed principal officers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020


Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mubashiru Obasa, has shut the door to the possibility of any reconciliation between him and two principal officers of the arm of government removed from office. 

The affected officers are Muyiwa Jimoh and Abiru, Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip of the Assembly respectively. 

SaharaReporters investigation revealed that the Speaker in company with Clerk of the Assembly and private security guards broke into the offices used by the removed principal officers. 

According to a source in the Assembly, it was the Clerk, who called Abiru to inform him of the break into their offices and demanded where his personal belongings should be kept for him. 

Obasa had placed the offices under locks since the officers were removed over a week ago. 

Investigations by SaharaReporters revealed that the crisis was unlikely to end soon.  

Interestingly, at the heart of the crisis between the Speaker and removed officers are allegations of corruption, immorality and extortion against Obasa. 

Apart from the company directly used by the Speaker for securing and implementing contracts from the parliament and ministries -- De Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Ltd -- Obasa is owner of several other companies used for similar purpose. 

These companies include Adesav International Ventures, Quick Solution International Ventures, Whitehoney Enterprises, Cream On Ice Services and A.B DELCO Nigeria Company. 

Others are Fabric Splash Ventures, Skye-macosh Company, Swifthill International Ventures, Silver Section Global, Davedab Global Ventures and Jose Macosh Company.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Taraba Governor, Ishaku, Returns To State Over 80 Days After Public Disappearance
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Politics Ambode's Kinsmen, Neighbour Prevent EFCC's Raid Of Former Governor Ambode’s House
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Gatherings Of Over 20 Persons After Coronavirus Cases Rises
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Music Legend, Kenny Roger, Dies At 81
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Enforcement Of Ban On Social Gatherings Has Commenced, Say Lagos Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Staff Of United States Vice President, Pence, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Ogun State Deploys Team To Enforce Ban On Public Gatherings
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos Government Discharges Italian After Testing Negative
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad