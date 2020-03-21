Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison

The World Cup winner was jailed earlier this month along with his brother after entering the South American country with a fake passport. Ronaldinho took part in a football tournament in the prison last week and led his team to victory and the first prize – a 16kg suckling pig.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

 

Barcelona and Brazil legend, Ronaldinho, is spending his 40th birthday in a Paraguayan prison.

The World Cup winner was jailed earlier this month along with his brother after entering the South American country with a fake passport.

Ronaldinho took part in a football tournament in the prison last week and led his team to victory and the first prize – a 16kg suckling pig.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Brazilian legend has had to spend more time in prison than was originally expected. 

According to Standard UK, inmates organised a barbecue party on Saturday to keep the former Ballon d'Or winner in good spirits on his 40th birthday.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Rivaldo sent messages of support to their former Brazil team-mate on Instagram.

SaharaReporters, New York

