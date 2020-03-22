EFCC To Arraign Former Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita, Eight Others

She will be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Monday, March 23, 2020 arraign the immediate past Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

She will be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Others to be arraigned along with Oyo-Ita are Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Limited; Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Limited; Gooddeal Investments Limited; Ubong Okon Effiok and his own company, U and U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

They will be arraigned for fraud in relation to duty tour allowances, estacodes; conference fees fraud and receiving kick-backs on contracts.

During investigation it was discovered that Oyo-Ita used her companies as well as Effiok's and Umar's companies as fronts to receive kickbacks from contractors of various ministries and parastatals where she worked.

The former Head of Service in collusion with Effiok, who was her Special Assistant, along with one Titus Okunriboye Tomsin made bogus claims of fictitious DTA, estacodes, conference fees, which were paid by the government to the accounts of the suspects.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Pius Adesanmi Ban Air France from Nigeria Now! By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive More Details Emerge How Permanent Secretary, SGF Anyim, And VP Sambo Plotted To Transfer $470M Government-Funded Security System To Emeka Offor
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigeria’s Former National Security Adviser In N1.75 Billion Cash-For-Arms Fraud
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Anti-People Public Institutions And The ‘Ise-Ijoba’ Syndrome By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Ultimate Wonder Promo: CPC Declares Process Flawed, Orders MTN To Pay N1.85 Million To Consumer
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corporations United Bank For Africa Denies Reports Linking It With Foiled Coup D'etat In Turkey
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Breaks Out At Agboju In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports Enugu Rangers Player Killed In Road Crash, Two Others Injured
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH German Chancellor, Merkel, In Quarantine Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Sin, Arrogance And Disobedience Responsible For Coronavirus —CAN President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad