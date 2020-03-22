EFCC To Arraign Former Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita, Eight Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Monday, March 23, 2020 arraign the immediate past Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

She will be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Others to be arraigned along with Oyo-Ita are Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Limited; Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Limited; Gooddeal Investments Limited; Ubong Okon Effiok and his own company, U and U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

They will be arraigned for fraud in relation to duty tour allowances, estacodes; conference fees fraud and receiving kick-backs on contracts.

During investigation it was discovered that Oyo-Ita used her companies as well as Effiok's and Umar's companies as fronts to receive kickbacks from contractors of various ministries and parastatals where she worked.

The former Head of Service in collusion with Effiok, who was her Special Assistant, along with one Titus Okunriboye Tomsin made bogus claims of fictitious DTA, estacodes, conference fees, which were paid by the government to the accounts of the suspects.