EXPOSED: Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Awards Contracts To Self Through Company Registered In Son's Name

SaharaReporters had on Saturday published a report highlighting a list of companies the Speaker had been using to award contracts to himself and launder public funds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2020

 

Emerging facts have revealed illegal activities being perpetrated by Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

SaharaReporters had on Saturday published a report highlighting a list of companies the Speaker had been using to award contracts to himself and launder public funds.

The report revealed that Obasa primarily used De Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Ltd for securing and implementing contracts from the parliament and ministries.

He also owns several other companies used for receiving contracts from the Lagos Assembly.

The companies include Adesav International Ventures, Quick Solution International Ventures, White Honey Enterprises, Cream on Ice Services, A.B DELCO Nigeria Company, and Fabric Splash Ventures.

Others are Skye-Macosh Company, Swifthill International Ventures, Silver Section Global, Davedab Global Ventures and Jose Macosh Company.

According to the documents sighted by SaharaReporters, Obasa is a direct beneficiary at De Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Ltd. 

EXPOSED_ Obasa Awards Lagos Assembly's Contracts to Himself Through Company Registered in Son's Name by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

To avoid it being directly linked to him, the Speaker did not use his name to register but used his father, wife and children as shareholders in the company.

The Public Procurement Act 2007 and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 bars political office holders from issuing contracts to themselves or companies they directly benefit from but these laws are being constantly violated with impunity in the country.

In the Company and Allied Matters Decree 1990 of De Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Ltd. with RC: A813/08/308 sighted by SaharaReporters, the names listed on the company are Obasa’s father, one of his wives and three of his children.

As at the time of registration and listing of names, Obasa's children were underage yet they were registered as businessmen by the Speaker.

Obasa is the sole signatory to all the bank accounts of the company.

A Zenith Bank account of the company domiciled at Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has in it hundreds of millions of naira illegally acquired by the Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages 0 Comments 16 Hours Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Witness Tells Court How Mompha Operated Unlicensed BDC
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: First Case Of Coronavirus Recorded In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Absentee President In A Season Of Coronavirus By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Gatherings Of Over 20 Persons After Coronavirus Cases Rises
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala and Paolo Maldini Test Positive
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad