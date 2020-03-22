German Chancellor, Merkel, In Quarantine Over Coronavirus

Merkel's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said the 65-year-old was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday to announce new measures to curb the spread of the virus, including banning gatherings of more than two people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2020

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is currently quarantined after a doctor, who administered a vaccine on her, tested positive for Coronavirus, according to NY Daily News. 

Seibert said Merkel had received an anti-pneumonia vaccine.

Merkel will undergo “regular tests” and work from home for the upcoming days, Seibert said.

