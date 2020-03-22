German Chancellor, Merkel, In Quarantine Over Coronavirus

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is currently quarantined after a doctor, who administered a vaccine on her, tested positive for Coronavirus, according to NY Daily News.

Merkel's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said the 65-year-old was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday to announce new measures to curb the spread of the virus, including banning gatherings of more than two people.

Seibert said Merkel had received an anti-pneumonia vaccine.

Merkel will undergo “regular tests” and work from home for the upcoming days, Seibert said.