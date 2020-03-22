Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus



Armed policemen have blocked the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Abuja in a bid to prevent worshippers from attending service as part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

No fewer that eight police vehicles were stationed in front of the church located at Guzape, Abuja. Police vehicles stationed in the front of the church

No worshipper was sighted around the premises of the church when our correspondent visited the area. Police vehicles stationed in the front of the church

But many churches in the city still held services despite the restriction on religious gathering in the Federal Capital Territory.

