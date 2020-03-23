APC Shuts National Secretariat For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

The All Progressive Congress has ordered the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja for two weeks as part of moves to curb the spread of Coronavirus. 

The party said the move was in line with the government’s directive that people should stay away from large gatherings.

Addressing staff of the secretariat on Monday, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said that everyone should remain in their homes in order to reduce the risk of being infected.

He said, “This is just a preventive measure the party has taken by closing down the secretariat for about two weeks so we can manage the situation at hand but if it persists, we will have to extent the holiday because we need to remain alive to be able to serve the country as a whole and members of the party.”

Nigeria on Monday confirmed a total of 36 Coronavirus cases with one death recorded so far.

Saharareporters, New York

