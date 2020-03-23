BREAKING: Governor’s Advisory Council To Meet Over Lagos Assembly Crisis

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, is battling to save his seat after revelation of several financial misconduct perpetuated under him.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020



The Governor’s Advisory Council is being convened to intervene in the imbroglio that has engulfed the Lagos State House of Assembly. 

The state Assembly has sacked two principal officers and suspended two other lawmakers indefinitely. 

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, is battling to save his seat after revelation of several financial misconduct perpetuated under him.

With reports by SaharaReporters exposing some of the shady deals of the Speaker and his surrogate companies, the panic button was pressed by Obasa. 

He was reported to have urgently mobilised some members of the GAC to convene the meeting and intervene to save his seat. 

SaharaReporters had published a report highlighting a list of companies the Speaker had been using to award contracts to himself and launder public funds.

To avoid a direct linking to himself, Obasa did not use his name to register but used his father, wife and children as shareholders in the company.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

A member of the GAC, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Speaker was alleged to have sent some huge amount of money to a member, Mutiu Are, on Monday evening for distribution among some members of the council. 

Chairman of the council, which has Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as member, is Asiwaju Bola  Tinubu. 

It is suspected that Asiwaju, who has been in self-imposed isolation since his return from London last week, would be in attendance personally.

 

