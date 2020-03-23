BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi





Workers in Nigeria's Presidential Villa in Abuja are currently jubilating following the redeployment of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi.

In a letter on Monday, Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, announced the redeployment of Arabi and two others, Tijani Idris Umar and Sabi’u Zakari.

Arabi has now been moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Umar was moved to the State House from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs while Zakari was moved from Ministry of Transportation to Defence.

According to findings by SaharaReporters, Arabi became a thorn in the flesh of State House workers after rising through the ranks to become Permanent Secretary.

"He turned out to be a monster and by far the worst Permanent Secretary in the history of the State House.

"People are jubilating and openly saying it's good riddance to bad rubbish.

"Everyone thought he was going to be a good person having been in the Villa for over 15 years. He rose from a mere Legal Officer in the Villa to State House Counsel before being appointed Permanent Secretary.

"The whole Villa is jubilating over Arabi's ouster."

