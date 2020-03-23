Coronavirus: Rivers Government Orders Closure Of Parks, Night Clubs, Others

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020



As part of measures to prevent Coronavirus from spreading into Rivers, the state government on Monday announced that beginning from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, all parks, night clubs and cinemas will remain closed until further notice. 

In a statewide broadcast on Monday, Governor Nyesom Wike also directed religious groups to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. 

He said, "With effect from the same date (Tuesday, March 24, 2020), all public parks, night clubs and cinemas in the state are to remain closed until further notice. 

"Similarly, after due consultations with religious leaders, it was agreed that all religious organisations are to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. 

"Public burial and wedding ceremonies are also banned within this period. 

"In view of the fact that the disease spreads fast through body contact, social distance has become imperative if we are to contain the spread." 

The Rivers State governor further stated that with effect from Tuesday, surveillance posts will be set up across the state to enforce the directive.
 

